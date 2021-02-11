Jokull Andresson has kept three clean sheets in his last five League Two matches

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor hopes he will be able to bring Icelandic goalkeeper Jokull Andresson back to St James Park next season.

The Reading player, 19, has started every game since returning to City on loan until the end of the season.

"He needs this experience to be an even better goalkeeper next year," Taylor told BBC Sport.

"By playing him at the moment we might be preparing him for next season and hopefully that's back with ourselves."

Andresson spent a month at Exeter on emergency loan earlier this season following injuries to both senior keepers, and returned after Lewis Ward joined Portsmouth at the end of the winter transfer window.

In between, he played two games on a short-term loan at Morecambe last month, keeping two clean sheets, including one against Exeter.

"Technically he's not always perfect in terms of the cleanness of his hands or the way he saves the ball, but he keeps the ball out of the net," added Taylor.

"You want your goalkeepers to be leaders and he leads in a certain way with his presence.

"He's great coming off his line, he comes and collects a lot of high balls and I think this team needs that little bit of security in terms of a goalkeeper who's going to be really positive coming off his line.

"I brought him back in to be in competition with Jonny (Maxted). I made the decision to throw him straight in there, it was on the back of two clean sheets on loan at Morecambe, and then he backed that up with the Stevenage clean sheet as well.

"It's very tight between the two at the moment and it's whoever's performing well enough will keep that shirt."