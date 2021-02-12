Rhyss Campbell and Jimmy Callacher battle for possession during Dungannon's 4-0 defeat by Linfield in December

Irish Premiership: Larne v Dungannon Swifts Date: Saturday, 13 February Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live video stream on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Dungannon Swifts manager Kris Lindsay has warned his players they cannot "pick and choose" what matches they perform well in.

The Swifts have lost six of their last seven matches and are second bottom of the Irish Premiership table ahead of Saturday night's trip to Larne.

However, Lindsay pointed to wins over Coleraine, Cliftonville and Ballymena United as evidence of his side's ability.

"Is it a mentality thing?," he said.

"It is frustrating because we have shown in games that we have ability. We have had those three wins and in other games we have done well for 45 or 60 minutes but not over the 90 minutes.

"Our preparation doesn't change and the way we approach games doesn't change. There is less expectation on the players in games against the bigger teams, but there is more pressure when we are playing sides in and around us.

"That pressure can have a baring on a slightly younger squad but it is something we need to eradicate because we cannot afford to keep not picking up points against the teams around us.

"The big games look after themselves and we obviously have Larne on Saturday, but for us it is the matches against the likes of Carrick, Warrenpoint and Portadown that are really important."

The Swifts lost 2-0 at home to bottom side Carrick Rangers, who are three points behind Lindsay's side but with two games in hand, on their last outing last Saturday.

It came after an encouraging 1-0 victory away to Ballymena United in midweek, and Lindsay said it was particularly frustrating to follow up such a positive result with a loss - especially given the lift the club had received from the signings of Roy Carroll and Rory Patterson.

'It felt like we had maybe turned a corner'

"It did feel like we might have turned a corner with the win at Ballymena and the atmosphere after a result like that is always upbeat," he continued.

"But then we go out on the Saturday against Carrick and perform nowhere near the level we are capable of - and that is what we have to work on.

"We can't pick and choose the games that we turn up and play in, you have to do the basics every week in this league or you won't win matches. That is what I have been driving into the players right from I came into the job."

Looking ahead to Saturday's match away to Larne, who are currently second in the table after drawing their last two matches, Lindsay said he is fully aware of the test his players will face.

"The mood in our camp is good, we spoke about the Carrick game before training on Tuesday night to put it to bed and then we had a good session after that," he added.

"We have to go to Larne looking to get something, as we do in every game. They are a really good side who like to dominate the ball, but we have to deal with that, stay in the game and ask them questions when we have the ball."

Despite being held to a draw by Carrick Rangers on Tuesday, Linfield enjoy a five-point cushion at the top of Irish Premiership table as they prepare to face a Ballymena United side who have lost their last two.

In the day's other four 15:00 GMT kick-offs, third-placed Crusaders are at home to Carrick, Glentoran host Coleraine, Portadown entertain Cliftonville and Warrenpoint Town play Glenavon.