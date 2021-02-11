Callum Wilson: Injured Newcastle United striker out for six to eight weeks

Callum Wilson limping off the pitch
Callum Wilson had to be replaced after just 36 minutes against Southampton on Saturday

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has been ruled out for six to eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

Wilson, 28, was forced off during the first half of Saturday's win 3-2 over Southampton at St James' Park.

Javier Manquillo also limped off before half-time and fellow defender Fabian Schar had to be carried off on a stretcher late on.

"Losing three players, including your centre-forward, for weeks is a bitter pill," said manager Steve Bruce.

"We don't think he needs an operation but it takes time."

England international Wilson is Newcastle's top scorer this season, with 10 goals in 23 appearances.

Bruce also confirmed that 29-year-old Switzerland centre-back Schar has had surgery on torn knee ligaments and will miss about eight weeks.

Spanish right-back Manquillo, 26, injured his ankle ligaments and is also expected to be out for a similar length of time.

  • Bruce benefited from an amazing run of luck for one and a half seasons and now it is running out big time. With key players out and insufficient quality cover this is a relegation fight Ashley cannot afford to lose.

  • Big loss for Newcastle. Even without their star centre forward it really is a good opportunity for Gayle to show what he can do. Think he's a genuine goalscorer who deserves a good run of games.

    No doubt Bruce will instead park the bus and have either Joelinton or Andy Carroll up top feeding off scraps.

    Toon fans deserve so much better.

  • No supporter worth knowing want this for any player at any club.

    Hope he makes a full recovery and ASAP.

    NL Supporter

  • Newcastle: saved from not administration but liquidation by a man with his own money unlike others like the Glazers.

    Owner sticks with managers more than most EPL chairmen.

    NUFC is solvent and will last a long time now.

    Manager doing well with players he has.

    NUFC fans: Complain, complain, complain.

    Worst in the league? Definitely.

    Worst ever? Probably.

    • Antonio replied:
      Posts nonsense online to wind people up as you are miserable with your own existence: Definitely

  • Callum has had 2 major crucial ligament injuries which have kept him out for 450 days in total. He's also had knee injury which kept him out for close to 50days in 2019. So whatever happens, please make sure he is fit before bringing him back!
    We have bright players like Willock, ASM .... they only flourish when we have players stretching the defence....there lies the problem in alternatives

  • Cue thousands of fantasy football transfers out.... 😂

  • All the managers who moan try being in Bruce's shoes - talk about unlucky

    • daver replied:
      He was the only one cheap enough and dumb enough to take the job under Ashley.

  • A real shame, his goals this season have been the only reason we aren't in the relegation zone right now, and was benefiting from Graeme Jones' change in tactics recently. Wishing him a swift recovery along with Schar (who was finding form again after being Bruce'd the last 18 months) and Manquillo (one of the few consistent performers).

  • Andy Carroll to the rescue

    • truthful replied:
      He will get injured just thinking about playing regular

  • Good job they beat Southampton as you can see points being hard to come by without Wilson's goals.

  • I don't see Joelinton doing well...

    • Tony ratcliffe replied:
      More faith needs to be shown in Gayle imo

