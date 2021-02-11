Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Callum Wilson had to be replaced after just 36 minutes against Southampton on Saturday

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has been ruled out for six to eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

Wilson, 28, was forced off during the first half of Saturday's win 3-2 over Southampton at St James' Park.

Javier Manquillo also limped off before half-time and fellow defender Fabian Schar had to be carried off on a stretcher late on.

"Losing three players, including your centre-forward, for weeks is a bitter pill," said manager Steve Bruce.

"We don't think he needs an operation but it takes time."

England international Wilson is Newcastle's top scorer this season, with 10 goals in 23 appearances.

Bruce also confirmed that 29-year-old Switzerland centre-back Schar has had surgery on torn knee ligaments and will miss about eight weeks.

Spanish right-back Manquillo, 26, injured his ankle ligaments and is also expected to be out for a similar length of time.