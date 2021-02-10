Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Yan Dhanda, who has been wearing a face mask in recent matches after suffering a nose injury, played 77 minutes of Swansea City's FA Cup fifth-round meeting with Manchester City

Swansea City and Manchester City have condemned racist abuse aimed at Yan Dhanda.

Swans midfielder Dhanda, 22, who is of British Asian background, was abused on social media following Wednesday's FA Cup tie between the clubs.

The Championship club have reported the matter to South Wales Police, who are investigating.

Manchester City say they will support police to establish whether one of their fans was involved.

"How can this STILL be happening in 2021? I'm so proud of who I am and representing Asians. More has to be done," Dhanda wrote on Twitter external-link on Wednesday.

Swansea say the former Liverpool youngster has their "unwavering support" and that they are "appalled and saddened" by the abuse.

A club statement read: "Swansea City condemns racism and abuse of all kinds, and we urge social media companies to go above and beyond to stamp out this abhorrent level of behaviour that continues to tarnish football and society.

"An official report has been made with South Wales Police and the club will assist them in their investigation."

On their official Twitter page, Manchester City said: "Racism has no place in sport, or society. Manchester City FC are appalled to hear of the alleged racist abuse of a Swansea player.

"We will be supporting Swansea City and South Wales Police in their investigation of this matter, and to establish whether there was a Manchester City fan involved."

In a statement, South Wales Police confirmed the investigation of a "racially motivated social media post" aimed at a Swansea player following the game.

"Confronting hate crime is a challenge for everyone in south Wales - not just for the police - and we all have a responsibility to challenge prejudice and insist that our communities live up to the best standards of our traditions of tolerance and solidarity," South Wales Police superintendent Jason James said.

"South Wales Police has designated football liaison officers who work with clubs throughout the force area, including Swansea City, to help prevent and deter crime and anti-social behaviour.

"Tackling hate crime has always been a priority for South Wales Police - this behaviour is something that will not be tolerated in our community.

"The force takes hate crime seriously and we have worked closely with Swansea City Football club to raise awareness of hate crime among players and supporters."

Dhanda played 77 minutes of the fifth-round tie, which Manchester City won 3-1.

The Birmingham-born former England Under-17 international is the latest in a line of footballers who have faced racist abuse on social media.

The abuse aimed at Dhanda came on the day social media platform Facebook said it was "horrified" at the continued abuse of footballers and announced what is says is tougher measures to tackle the issue.

Dhanda spoke earlier this season about racist abuse he faced as a youngster.