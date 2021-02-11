Glasgow City were due to face Celtic in January before the SWPL was stopped indefinitely

The Scottish FA have been asked to explain what they plan to do with $500,000 from Fifa earmarked for women's football since last summer.

Glasgow City chief executive Laura Montgomery says women's football clubs need the money "more than ever".

And she believes the Scottish Women's Premier League has suffered from a lack of representation on the SFA board.

"The money has been there for a long time," Montgomery told BBC Scotland.

All football below the Scottish Premiership and Championship was stopped in January, with the latest announcement in midweek ruling out a return until at least March.

BBC Scotland has learned the money from Fifa has been received and a strategy for its distribution is currently being drawn up.

Montgomery told the The Nine: "Essentially our case was the importance of having the top end of the women's game back for the same reasons for top end of the men's game, which has never stopped.

"Unfortunately from our point of view we've not been looked at separately as a unique brand of football, just kind of been put in with everyone else.

"Our club is willing to pay to test now, but that's simply not allowed. The SFA received $500,000 from Fifa purely to assist the women's game to return from Covid. So we've been asking the SFA to utilise those funds to allow the game to come back, we need this money more than ever. And that's precisely what the Fifa money is for."

Montgomery says her frustration comes from the head of women's football resigning 18 months ago, yet no replacement has been appointed.

"Fifa awarded that money last summer," she said. "On Monday evening we were advised the board still haven't discussed it. For women's football it is quite disappointing.

"The thing for me, everything just stems from the fact the women's game doesn't have representation on any of the decision-making bodies, whether that's the joint response group or whether that's the SFA board.

"The Scottish netball team, they are now allowed to train. That's obviously an indoor sport passing around a ball and that is deemed to be safe to return. So it's frustrating for us that we're not allowed to train outdoors with the same protocols as our peers in the men's game.

"Obviously we have Scottish Women's Football, but the SFA who hold the big purse strings."

The SFA were approached for comment but declined.