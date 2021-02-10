CaenCaen0PSGParis Saint Germain1
Paris St-Germain, winners of the French Cup for five of the last six seasons, reached the last 32 of the competition by edging past Ligue 2 side Caen.
On-loan Everton striker Moise Kean scored the winner for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the second half to take his tally to 12 for the campaign.
But the holders will be concerned by an injury to forward Neymar, who limped off with a possible thigh problem.
PSG play Barcelona in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Ligue 1 leaders Lille, Monaco and Marseille were all victorious to seal progression into the next round of the cup.
Line-ups
Caen
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Péan
- 8Beka BekaBooked at 55mins
- 5Weber
- 4Vandermersch
- 3YagoBooked at 40minsSubstituted forGonçalvesat 61'minutes
- 6Lepenant
- 11Pi
- 2FoudaSubstituted forInoussaat 80'minutes
- 7GioacchiniSubstituted forCourtat 61'minutes
- 9TraoreSubstituted forMendyat 61'minutes
- 10BammouSubstituted forZady Seryat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Inoussa
- 13Court
- 14Zady Sery
- 15Hervieu
- 16Ngouabi Lougagui
- 17Gonçalves
- 18Clementia
- 19Mendy
- 20Mbengue
PSG
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rico
- 2FlorenziSubstituted forMarquinhosat 90'minutes
- 4Kehrer
- 5Diallo
- 3Bakker
- 6Danilo
- 8ParedesBooked at 60minsSubstituted forGueyeat 78'minutes
- 7SarabiaBooked at 31mins
- 10NeymarSubstituted forMbappéat 60'minutes
- 11DraxlerSubstituted forSimonsat 78'minutes
- 9Kean
Substitutes
- 12Kimpembe
- 13Franchi
- 14Gueye
- 15Marquinhos
- 16Michut
- 17Mbappé
- 18Letellier
- 19Icardi
- 20Simons
- Referee:
- Jerome Miguelgorry
Match Stats
Home TeamCaenAway TeamPSG
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away16