Harvey Elliott: Liverpool to pay Fulham 'record' compensation fee
Liverpool have been told that the fee they must pay Fulham for Harvey Elliott will be a record for a 16-year-old.
Fulham said they were "very pleased" with the undisclosed amount, awarded by the independent Professional Football Compensation Committee following a tribunal.
Liverpool were unable to negotiate a compensation package with Fulham when they signed Elliott, then 16, in 2019.
The fee for the England youth winger is reported to be around £4m.
Elliott signed a three-year deal with the Premier League champions in 2020, once he was eligible to sign a professional contract after turning 17 on 4 April.
He became the youngest player to feature in the Premier League when he came on as a substitute for Fulham against Wolverhampton Wanderers in May 2019, aged just 16 years and 30 days.