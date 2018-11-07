Last updated on .From the section Northampton

League One side Northampton Town have parted company with manager Keith Curle and his assistant Colin West.

The Cobblers are 23rd in the table with just six wins and 20 goals from their 26 matches so far.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas said: "Our results and, in particular, our lack of goals have left us in a very difficult position in the league.

"We believe that this decision is in the best interests of the club as we battle to retain our status."

Under-18s coach Jon Brady has been placed in caretaker charge and will be assisted by Ian Sampson and Marc Richards.

