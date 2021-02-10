Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to the Premier League title last season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was unable to return to Germany for his mother's funeral on Tuesday because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Germany has banned most travel from countries hit hard by new variants of the virus, including the UK.

Liverpool tweeted a message of support for Klopp on Wednesday, which read: "You'll never walk alone, Jurgen."

Speaking to German newspaper Schwarzwalder Bote, Klopp said his mother "meant everything" to him.

"She was a real mum in the best sense of the word," he added. "The fact that I can't be at the funeral is due to the terrible times, but as soon as the circumstances allow, we will hold a wonderful commemoration that is appropriate to it."

Responding to Liverpool's message, the Premier League said: "The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Premier League are with Jurgen, his family and his friends at such a difficult time."

Several clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, also sent messages of support.

Germany's travel restrictions have seen Liverpool's Champions League last-16 first leg away to RB Leipzig next Tuesday moved to Budapest, Hungary.