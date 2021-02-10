Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers forward Kemar Roofe has been banned for two matches after an unsuccessful appeal against his violent conduct charge.

Roofe, 28, was booked for a lunge at St Johnstone's Murray Davidson in the Scottish Premiership leaders' 1-0 win last Wednesday.

Rangers contested the subsequent notice of complaint, but an appeals panel upheld the original decision.

Roofe misses league matches against Kilmarnock and Dundee United.

But he remains available for his side's Europa League last-32 meeting with Antwerp next Thursday.

Fellow striker Alfredo Morelos will also miss Saturday's home meeting with Kilmarnock as he completes a three-game suspension.