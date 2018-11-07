Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers have sacked manager Paul Tisdale after less than three months in charge of the League One club.

The former Milton Keynes Dons and Exeter City manager won just five of his 19 games in charge, losing 11.

Mel Gwinnett, who joined Rovers in a football operations role having coached alongside Tisdale, has also left.

Rovers' head of recruitment Tommy Widdrington has taken temporary charge of first-team affairs until a successor is appointed.

