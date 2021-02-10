Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Takumi Minamino scored on his Southampton debut last weekend but cannot play in the FA Cup

Wolves will again be without Daniel Podence and Willy Boly when they host Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round.

Winger Podence and defender Boly missed last Sunday's 0-0 draw with Leicester and have been ruled out, but Rayan Ait-Nouri could return from injury.

Full-back Kyle Walker-Peters is available for Southampton after four games out with a thigh problem.

On-loan Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino is unable to play under the terms of his move.

Will Smallbone (knee), Theo Walcott (thigh) and Alexandre Jankewitz (suspended) are out with Stuart Armstrong still doubtful with a muscle issue.

Southampton have lost four straight games in the Premier League, including a 9-0 defeat at Manchester United, but Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo will not take them lightly.

"All the teams during this season have tough, tough moments, but that doesn't take away the quality and the talent of the squad of Southampton," he said.

"It is a very talented squad, a very good manager. We know in football anything can change from one game to the other."

Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: "Wins in the cup are nice to have but don't really count sometimes I feel.

"It's a competition we are still part of and we want to go as far as possible in. For us it's a very important game."

Saints share the scoring - the stats