Wolves will again be without Daniel Podence and Willy Boly when they host Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round.
Winger Podence and defender Boly missed last Sunday's 0-0 draw with Leicester and have been ruled out, but Rayan Ait-Nouri could return from injury.
Full-back Kyle Walker-Peters is available for Southampton after four games out with a thigh problem.
On-loan Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino is unable to play under the terms of his move.
Will Smallbone (knee), Theo Walcott (thigh) and Alexandre Jankewitz (suspended) are out with Stuart Armstrong still doubtful with a muscle issue.
Southampton have lost four straight games in the Premier League, including a 9-0 defeat at Manchester United, but Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo will not take them lightly.
"All the teams during this season have tough, tough moments, but that doesn't take away the quality and the talent of the squad of Southampton," he said.
"It is a very talented squad, a very good manager. We know in football anything can change from one game to the other."
Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: "Wins in the cup are nice to have but don't really count sometimes I feel.
"It's a competition we are still part of and we want to go as far as possible in. For us it's a very important game."
Saints share the scoring - the stats
- This will be the fifth FA Cup meeting between Wolves and Southampton, with each side winning twice in the previous four. Southampton won the last meeting 2-0 in March 2003, en route to reaching the final that season.
- Wolves have lost just one of their last 10 meetings with Southampton in all competitions (W5 D4), with their league meeting with Saints at Molineux this season ending 1-1.
- Wolves are looking to reach the FA Cup quarter-final for the second time in the last three seasons, having done so in just one of the previous 20 campaigns in the competition.
- Southampton knocked out holders Arsenal 1-0 in the last round - only once in the Premier League era have Saints eliminated top-flight opposition in consecutive rounds before, doing so in 2017-18 en route to the semi-final (Watford and West Brom).
- Wolves have won both of their FA Cup matches 1-0 this season, and are looking to keep three consecutive clean sheets in the competition for the first time since February 1976 (four in a row).
- Southampton's past 10 FA Cup goals have been scored by different players, including an own goal in their victory against Arsenal in the fourth round.