McDermott is an advocate of a move to summer football

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott has called for a change to the Irish Premiership calendar which would see the season mostly played in the summer.

The Glens boss made his comments after his side's scheduled game against Ballymena United at the Oval on Tuesday was called off an hour before kick-off.

"We could start in March, break for a couple of weeks in July and continue to the end of October/November," he said.

"That means you play the majority of a season in summer in better weather."

This season's Irish Premiership fixture programme has been hit by a number of postponements in recent weeks because of the Covid-19 situation and occasional inclement weather, leading to an increasing backlog of games.

"You can't control the weather but you can control the calendar we play in," McDermott told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound programme.

"If this season isn't a reason I don't know. If we continue down the path of trying to play on bad quality pitches in a winter calendar, the two don't go together.

"You could have good quality playing surfaces at this time of year but that would involve artificial pitches or underground heating and those cost millions to upgrade facilities.

"The free option, with no cost, is to shift our calendar and play through a season when there is better weather."

'This can't continue like this'

The debate over potentially moving the Irish Premiership to a similar calendar as the League of Ireland Premier Division has been ongoing for some time.

"If we want to improve the football on the pitch the only way to do that is to train better and train more," added the Glens boss.

"This can't continue like this. Will it continue? Probably. People are resistant to change.

"If we are going to have a discussion about it, then you have to set a deadline, otherwise it will go on forever."