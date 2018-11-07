Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City have signed Manchester City and Republic of Ireland Under-19 midfielder Joe Hodge on a six-month loan deal.

Hodge signed his first professional contract with the Premier League outfit last August but the club are understood to be keen for him to play senior football to continue his development.

Derry manager Declan Devine said he was "delighted" to sign the 18-year-old.

"Joe is one of Manchester City's top young talents," said Devine.

"It's a high profile signing for us given that Man City are one of the biggest clubs in the world and Joe is their current 'Scholar of the Year'.

"We want to help him evolve and to enjoy this opportunity. I'm hoping that his spell with Derry City will play some small part in the youngster fulfilling his potential."

Derry City will begin their 2021 League of Ireland Premier Division campaign away to Longford Town on 20 March.