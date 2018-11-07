Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Wales narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs for the Euros, finishing level on points with Northern Ireland but losing out via an inferior head-to-head record due to away goals.

Wales will meet for a training camp in the first get together since the departure of boss Jayne Ludlow.

The group will link-up between 15-20 February under the guidance of Football Association of Wales (FAW) technical director David Adams.

Adams will be assisted by recently-retired defender Loren Dykes and former Wales midfielder Matty Jones.

A full strength squad of 26 will be missing only Megan Wynne, who continues to recover from knee surgery.

Wales have advertised the role to succeed Ludlow, who left after over six years in charge by 'mutual consent.'

Dykes, who won 105 Wales caps, is not in contention to replace her former teammate with the FAW seeking a candidate with "a proven track record of club and/or international management success".

The training camp will be the the start of Wales' preparations for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup qualifying campaign, which is due to start in September.