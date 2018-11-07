Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski believes Bayern Munich can "write history" on Thursday by beating Mexico's Tigres in the Club World Cup final in Qatar.

The European champions could become the second club after Barcelona to win all six domestic and international titles, in a match live on the BBC.

They already hold the Champions League, Super Cup, German Super Cup, Bundesliga and German Cup titles.

Striker Lewandowski said: "The Club World Cup would be the cherry on top."

The competition, which is being used as a test event for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, was moved from its original December date because of Covid restrictions.

"The next final for us means that we can win the sixth title. That means a lot for football history," added Lewandowski.

"We can write history but it is also a big challenge. When you are that close to a title then you want to win it."

Lewandowski's double in Monday's semi-final win against African champions Al Ahly set up Bayern's chance to win a sixth title in nine months, against Concacaf champions Tigres.

"No other Mexican team have gone this far, but now we want more," said Tigres forward Carlos Gonzalez.

"We came here hoping to lift the trophy and now that we're close, we're encouraged and motivated that we can achieve our goal."

Bayern are without midfielders Leon Goretkza and Javi Martinez, who had been due to fly to Qatar for the final, but remain in Munich under quarantine after testing positive for Covid.