Former Ibrox chairman Dave King says Celtic only have themselves to blame for failing to "take full advantage of the extra resources they had" when Rangers were out of the top flight, as Steven Gerrard's side stand on the brink of ending their rivals' bid for a 10th successive title. (Herald) external-link

Celtic will be "lucky" if skipper Scott Brown signs a new deal to stay at the club next year, even in a reduced role, says vice-captain Callum McGregor. (Scotsman) external-link

The extended suspension of lower-league football has heightened fears this season's Scottish Cup may be scrapped. And lower-league clubs are exploring the possibility of reducing their shortened 27-game campaign to 18 matches. (Sun) external-link

The Scottish FA and SPFL have let down the lower leagues "massively", says Peterhead manager Jim McInally, who questioned why the suspension remains in place when clubs have committed to testing players for Covid-19. (Press & Journal) external-link

Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says his new-look forward line of Fraser Hornby, Callum Hendry and Florian Kamberi need time to adjust following their arrival on transfer deadline day. (Press & Journal) external-link

Former Hibs defender John Brownlie insists a second-place Premiership finish is "very much achievable" for Jack Ross' men this season if they can find consistency in the run-in. (Daily Record) external-link