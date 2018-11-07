Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Jonny Otto's loan at Wolves from Atletico Madrid was turned into a £15m permanent deal in January 2019

Wolves full-back Jonny Otto has signed a new contract running to 2025.

The Spain international, 26, has played 88 times for the club since joining from Atletico Madrid, initially on loan, in July 2018.

The defender made his first appearance of the season in Sunday's goalless draw against Leicester after six months out with a knee injury.

"I am very happy to give everything back to the pack. The hard work continues," he said.