Jonny Otto: Wolves full-back signs new contract until 2025
Last updated on .From the section Wolves
Wolves full-back Jonny Otto has signed a new contract running to 2025.
The Spain international, 26, has played 88 times for the club since joining from Atletico Madrid, initially on loan, in July 2018.
The defender made his first appearance of the season in Sunday's goalless draw against Leicester after six months out with a knee injury.
"I am very happy to give everything back to the pack. The hard work continues," he said.
