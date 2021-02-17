Championship
SwanseaSwansea City19:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Venue: Liberty Stadium, Wales

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Woodman
  • 26Naughton
  • 2Bennett
  • 5Guehi
  • 23Roberts
  • 6Fulton
  • 8Grimes
  • 24Bidwell
  • 14Hourihane
  • 9Lowe
  • 10A Ayew

Substitutes

  • 3Manning
  • 7Smith
  • 11Morris
  • 17Whittaker
  • 18Hamer
  • 19Arriola
  • 21Dhanda
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 44Cabango

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Samba
  • 2Christie
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 4Worrall
  • 5Ribeiro
  • 37Garner
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 28Knockaert
  • 27Krovinovic
  • 23Lolley
  • 7Grabban

Substitutes

  • 6Mbe Soh
  • 8Colback
  • 12Smith
  • 13Bong
  • 16Jenkinson
  • 17Mighten
  • 24Blackett
  • 25Murray
  • 33Taylor
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich29177539241558
2Brentford29169455302557
3Watford30159638201854
4Swansea27158435152053
5Reading30156944341051
6Bournemouth291210743281546
7Cardiff30127114233943
8Middlesbrough30127113431343
9Stoke30101283433142
10Blackburn281161142311139
11Barnsley28116113134-339
12Preston30123153438-439
13Bristol City30123152941-1239
14Millwall2981472827138
15Luton29107122331-837
16Derby2997132130-934
17Nottm Forest2989122530-533
18QPR2789102632-633
19Huddersfield3096153444-1033
20Coventry29710122740-1331
21Rotherham2785143338-529
22Sheff Wed2997132131-1028
23Birmingham29610132135-1428
24Wycombe2947182251-2919
View full Championship table

