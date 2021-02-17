Millwall v Birmingham City

MillwallMillwall19:00BirminghamBirmingham City
Line-ups
Millwall
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33Bialkowski
- 12Romeo
- 5Cooper
- 4Hutchinson
- 14Malone
- 19Woods
- 28Evans
- 7J Wallace
- 8Thompson
- 20Bennett
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 1Fielding
- 9Bradshaw
- 11Ferguson
- 15Pearce
- 22Bödvarsson
- 23McNamara
- 24Mitchell
- 27Tiensia
- 32Burey
Birmingham
Formation 3-5-2
- 30Etheridge
- 12Dean
- 19San José
- 15Clarke-Salter
- 2Colin
- 20Gardner
- 34Sunjic
- 24Harper
- 3Pedersen
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 9Hogan
Substitutes
- 1Prieto
- 5Friend
- 6Valery
- 11Bela
- 14Leko
- 17Sánchez
- 18McGree
- 23Toral
- 35Halilovic
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
Match report to appear here.