Championship
MillwallMillwall19:00BirminghamBirmingham City
Venue: The Den, England

Millwall v Birmingham City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 12Romeo
  • 5Cooper
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 14Malone
  • 19Woods
  • 28Evans
  • 7J Wallace
  • 8Thompson
  • 20Bennett
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 1Fielding
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 11Ferguson
  • 15Pearce
  • 22Bödvarsson
  • 23McNamara
  • 24Mitchell
  • 27Tiensia
  • 32Burey

Birmingham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Etheridge
  • 12Dean
  • 19San José
  • 15Clarke-Salter
  • 2Colin
  • 20Gardner
  • 34Sunjic
  • 24Harper
  • 3Pedersen
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 9Hogan

Substitutes

  • 1Prieto
  • 5Friend
  • 6Valery
  • 11Bela
  • 14Leko
  • 17Sánchez
  • 18McGree
  • 23Toral
  • 35Halilovic
Referee:
Darren Bond

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich29177539241558
2Brentford29169455302557
3Watford30159638201854
4Swansea27158435152053
5Reading30156944341051
6Bournemouth291210743281546
7Cardiff30127114233943
8Middlesbrough30127113431343
9Stoke30101283433142
10Blackburn281161142311139
11Barnsley28116113134-339
12Preston30123153438-439
13Bristol City30123152941-1239
14Millwall2981472827138
15Luton29107122331-837
16Derby2997132130-934
17Nottm Forest2989122530-533
18QPR2789102632-633
19Huddersfield3096153444-1033
20Coventry29710122740-1331
21Rotherham2785143338-529
22Sheff Wed2997132131-1028
23Birmingham29610132135-1428
24Wycombe2947182251-2919
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport