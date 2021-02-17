Queens Park Rangers v Brentford

QPRQueens Park Rangers19:00BrentfordBrentford
Line-ups
QPR
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Dieng
- 4Dickie
- 20Cameron
- 6Barbet
- 2Kane
- 12Ball
- 14Johansen
- 3Wallace
- 10Chair
- 45Austin
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 1Lumley
- 15Field
- 21Willock
- 24Kakay
- 25Hämäläinen
- 26Bettache
- 29Kelman
- 37Adomah
Brentford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Raya
- 22Dalsgaard
- 23Reid
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 3Henry
- 14Dasilva
- 27Janelt
- 8Jensen
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 17Toney
- 7Canós
Substitutes
- 5Pinnock
- 15Forss
- 19Mbeumo
- 20Ghoddos
- 28Daniels
- 30Rasmussen
- 31Zamburek
- 41Bidstrup
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
Match report to appear here.