Coleraine and Linfield contributed funds for the second phase of testing

The Irish Premiership's Covid-19 testing programme has been extended, the NI Football League has confirmed.

Weekly testing was rolled out to clubs for an initial four-week period before the league's return from its two-week Covid-enforced hiatus in January.

The programme is funded by NIFL and the Irish FA with Linfield and Coleraine making a "generous contribution" for the second phase.

Phase two of testing begins the week commencing Monday, 15 February.

The second phase will last for another four weeks.

"The health and wellbeing of players, coaches and officials remains paramount to the NI Football League and the continuation of testing alongside strict compliance to Covid-19 protocols gives everyone involved a level of reassurance," said NI Football League chairman Gerard Lawlor.

"On behalf of the NI Football League, I would like to express sincere gratitude to Linfield and Coleraine for supporting this next phase of testing following their successful exploits in European competitions."

The next round of Irish Premiership games takes place on Saturday with all 12 teams in action.