The Scottish FA have held urgent talks with the Scottish government amid fears new quarantine restrictions could impact on Hampden's ability to host Euro 2020 matches this summer. (Daily Record external-link )

Peterhead manager Jim McInally says all football should have been stopped and that broadcasting money has been put before public health. (Daily Mail print edition)

Hearts are keen to land Kilmarnock and Scotland defender Stuart Findlay on a pre-contract with talks having already taken place. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham has made his debut for Marseille. The Frenchman was at the centre of controversy after manager Andre Villas-Boas offered his resignation, claiming he did not want to bring in the Parkhead player on loan. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard could be tempted away in the summer for "the right job", according to his former Liverpool team-mate Glen Johnson. (Scottish Sun external-link )