Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Stuart Dallas will hope to be involved for Northern Ireland against the USA

Northern Ireland are to play the USA for the first time in March as the sides face each other in a friendly international game at Windsor Park.

The Sunday 28 March friendly will be sandwiched between NI's World Cup qualifiers away to Italy on 25 March and Bulgaria in Belfast on 31 March.

The match with the United States will have an 18:00 BST kick-off.

Northern Ireland's opponents will use the game as a warm-up for several competitive matches later this year.

These will include the Concacaf (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) Nations League finals in June, the Concacaf Gold Cup the following month and FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers in the autumn.

The Stars and Stripes, coached by Gregg Berhalter, are ranked 22nd in the current Fifa rankings, with Northern Ireland 45th.