Tommy Wright gets started at Kilmarnock on Wednesday and, following a run of five defeats, the Rugby Park club could do with a new manager "bounce" at home to Motherwell.

Celtic play one of their two games in hand on runaway Premiership leaders Rangers and may have revenge on their minds at St Mirren.

And how will Livingston respond to a first loss under David Martindale as Hamilton look to build on a well-earned point against Rangers?

Catch up with the team news and stats for the matches and choose your team's preferred XI.

Kilmarnock v Motherwell (18:00 GMT)

Kilmarnock must continue to do without injured central defenders Kirk Broadfoot and Stuart Findlay for Wright's first match in charge.

Full-back Calum Waters and goalkeeper Danny Rogers are also missing but Clevid Dikamona is back after missing the weekend defeat by St Mirren.

Motherwell skipper Declan Gallagher is set to return to training next week after a muscle tear.

Nathan McGinley is still suffering from concussion, while Steven Lawless (knee) and Liam Grimshaw (illness) remain out.

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright: "It's important that I am positive with the players and we have already had a good response in the training sessions we've had. We just have to look forward and if we get it right we can really build something."

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "The players don't have to get in until 10 but people like Allan Campbell are in at eight anyway. You can't get him away from the place, he loves it. I love it when players really enjoy being in the environment of football, it's a good sign your club is in a good place. We know we need to improve on results and our position but the general environment is a good one."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have won five of their last eight league games against Motherwell (D1 L2).

Livingston v Hamilton Academical (18:00 GMT)

Livingston continue without Jon Guthrie, Julien Serrano and Gavin Reilly, along with long-term absentees Alan Lithgow and Keaghan Jacobs, as they seek to recover from Saturday's loss to St Johnstone, which brought a 14-game unbeaten streak to an end.

Defender Jack Fitzwater is back in contention, having been on the bench at the weekend but not fit to play.

Hamilton midfielder Charlie Trafford should recover from the knock that forced him off in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Rangers, while defender Ben Stirling is back in training after recovering from illness.

Livingston striker Scott Robinson: "Over the years I have been happy to play all different positions I need to for the team but I think people can see that's where I'm at my best, that's where I will get goals, create chances, hold the ball up for the team and bring others into play."

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice: "Whenever you get a decent performance against one of the Old Firm, you sometimes let your head wander a wee bit. I need to make sure that doesn't happen, make sure we are down to earth, we are back working and focused because it is a completely different game, a completely different way we go about it and the opponents play a completely different way."

Did you know? Hamilton have taken just four points from their last nine away league matches (W1 D1 L7)

St Mirren v Celtic (20:00 GMT)

St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick will go straight back into the team after serving a one-match ban.

Striker Kristian Dennis, on target in the Paisley side's recent 2-1 win at Celtic Park, may miss the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.

Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro will be assessed after crashing his car on Tuesday morning and defender Shane Duffy has recovered from a bug.

Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie has shrugged off an ankle knock after missing Saturday's 2-1 win over Motherwell.

James Forrest has returned to training after ankle surgery but the game comes too soon for the winger.

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor: "You are expected to win every game at Celtic, no matter what, no matter who the opponent is, and when you lose it is always a sort of shock result. The performance (against St Mirren last time) wasn't good enough, we know that. Everyone was below par and it just shows you that's what can happen if you don't perform well on the day."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "We shouldn't fear anyone. We have beaten Rangers, Aberdeen and Celtic so there's no reason for us to be overly concerned. The players are comfortable here in their home stadium and we'll make the evening as difficult as possible for Celtic as we can."

Did you know? In nine attempts, St. Mirren have never won a home league game against a Celtic side managed by Neil Lennon (D1 L8).

