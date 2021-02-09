Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

The Allianz Stadium is home to Italian champions Juventus

Manchester United's Europa League last-32 first-leg match against Spanish side Real Sociedad will be played at Juventus' Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Spain has placed restrictions on travellers from the UK, where a new variant of Covid-19 is present.

Both the date and time of the match - Thursday, 18 February at 17:55 GMT - remain unchanged.

The second leg, to be played at Old Trafford at 20:00 GMT on Thursday 25 February, is also unaffected.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were set to travel to Reale Arena, in San Sebastian, Spain, to take on the Basque club.

The venue change comes after Liverpool and Manchester City both had Champions League last-16 first leg matches in Germany moved to Budapest, Hungary.

Germany has banned most travel from countries affected by new variants of Covid-19, including the UK.