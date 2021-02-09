Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Michael Mancienne joined New England Revolution after four years with Nottingham Forest

League One side Burton Albion have signed former Chelsea and Nottingham Forest defender Michael Mancienne until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 33-year-old ex-England Under-21 international has joined after a two-year spell with Major League Soccer side New England Revolution in America.

"We've been looking for a centre-back throughout the transfer window," said boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

"He has lots of experience and has played in higher leagues."

Mancienne began his career at Chelsea and spent time on loan with QPR and Wolves, as well as a stint playing for German side Hamburg.

