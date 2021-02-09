Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Pieters has already been booked twice in this year's FA Cup

A TV reporter saved Burnley from a costly FA Cup mistake after they named a suspended player in their line-up to face Bournemouth.

Left-back Erik Pieters was picked for the match at Turf Moor - only for the reporter to point out he was banned after being booked against MK Dons and Burnley.

"Due to an administrative error, Erik Pieters no longer plays tonight," Burnley said.

Anthony Glennon was drafted in instead.

Clubs have been disqualified from the FA Cup or made to replay matches for fielding an ineligible player in the past.