Last updated on .From the section Irish

Shayne Lavery fires home the opener for Linfield against Carrick

Linfield remain five points clear at the top of the Premiership after a 1-1 draw with an impressive Carrick Rangers team at Taylor's Avenue.

Shayne Lavery gave the Blues a perfect start by slotting in after just two minutes.

The visitors failed to build on the goal and Carrick came into game before pushing for a deserved equaliser.

It arrived eight minutes from time with Daniel Kelly firing home from Jonny Frazer's low corner.

More to follow...