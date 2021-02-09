Irish Premiership: Leaders Linfield held by bottom side Carrick

Last updated on .From the section Irish

Shayne Lavery fires home the opener for Linfield against Carrick
Shayne Lavery fires home the opener for Linfield against Carrick

Linfield remain five points clear at the top of the Premiership after a 1-1 draw with an impressive Carrick Rangers team at Taylor's Avenue.

Shayne Lavery gave the Blues a perfect start by slotting in after just two minutes.

The visitors failed to build on the goal and Carrick came into game before pushing for a deserved equaliser.

It arrived eight minutes from time with Daniel Kelly firing home from Jonny Frazer's low corner.

More to follow...

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport