Irish Premiership: Leaders Linfield held by bottom side Carrick
Last updated on .From the section Irish
Linfield remain five points clear at the top of the Premiership after a 1-1 draw with an impressive Carrick Rangers team at Taylor's Avenue.
Shayne Lavery gave the Blues a perfect start by slotting in after just two minutes.
The visitors failed to build on the goal and Carrick came into game before pushing for a deserved equaliser.
It arrived eight minutes from time with Daniel Kelly firing home from Jonny Frazer's low corner.
More to follow...