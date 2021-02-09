Last updated on .From the section Scottish

League 1 is among the affected competitions, with most teams 11 games into the campaign and others on eight or nine

The current suspension of the lower leagues and women's football in Scotland will be reassessed on 1 March.

All play below Championship level, including Scottish Cup ties, ceased on 12 January due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Clubs had been hopeful of a return to action this month after presenting a plan involving regular player testing.

However, the Scottish government will not commit to return dates until the prevalence of the virus falls further.

The Scottish FA say they will remain in dialogue with the government and stress that 1 March is not a proposed resumption time.

With a growing backlog of fixtures, this season's Scottish Cup may be in doubt. Just two rounds of the competition have been played, with Premiership clubs yet to feature.

The impacted leagues include SPFL Leagues 1 and 2 and SWPL 1 and 2.

The Highland and Lowland Leagues, the East, West and South of Scotland Leagues, Scottish Junior FA Leagues and the North Caledonian League are also on hold.