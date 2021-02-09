Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Joe Dodoo joins a Wigan side who are three points from safety in League One

Wigan Athletic have signed former Leicester and Rangers striker Joe Dodoo on a deal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old came through Leicester's academy and scored a hat-trick on his senior debut, making four first-team appearances in all.

In 2016 Dodoo moved to Rangers, where he played 27 times before loan spells at Charlton and Blackpool.

He scored four goals last season for relegated Bolton and last month left Turkish side Ankara Keciorengucu.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.