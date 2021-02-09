Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Tyler Burey is yet to score a senior goal for Millwall

Millwall winger Tyler Burey has agreed a new long-term contract at The Den.

The 19-year-old joined the Lions from AFC Wimbledon in summer 2019 and made his senior debut in a 4-1 win against Huddersfield at the end of last season.

Since then, Burey has made seven further appearances for Gary Rowett's side including his first start against Boreham Wood in the FA Cup third round.

He follows defender Danny McNamara in agreeing a new contract at Millwall in recent days.