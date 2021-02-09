Last updated on .From the section Football

Positive Covid-19 cases have been declining week-on-week for four weeks across the EFL

Positive Covid-19 results across the English Football League have fallen for a fourth successive week, down from 19 to 16 in the latest round of tests.

Sixty-four clubs out of the 72 in the three divisions recorded no positive cases during mandatory twice-weekly testing between 1 and 7 February.

A total of 5,470 players and club staff were tested during that period.

In the previous round, 19 cases were recorded from 5,448 players and staff tested with 65 clubs Covid-free.

The twice-weekly mandatory Covid-19 testing programme across the entire EFL was introduced in early January.

The week before that, more than 100 positive cases from 66 clubs that were tested were recorded.

Positive results have continued to fall week-on-week for the past four weeks.