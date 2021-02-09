Inverness Caley Thistle's home match with Hearts later this month is heading for a virtual sellout

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are on track for a club record attendance - even with no fans in the stadium.

The club have sold more than 6,200 "virtual tickets" for Hearts' Scottish Championship visit on 26 February.

Now Inverness Caley's record crowd of 7,753 - set against Rangers - in the 7,822-capacity stadium is under threat amid the "amazing" generosity of Hearts supporters and other fans donating.

"It's blown us away," chief executive Scot Gardiner told BBC Scotland.

"From the start of the season we had looked at this as being one of our biggest games. A lot of Hearts supporters clubs had said they were going to come because back in 2013 when Hearts had real financial issues, Caley Thistle had donated £5 a ticket and that money went to the fans' fighting fund who were trying to buy the club.

"Once we knew the fans couldn't come, we had dialogue with the federation of Hearts supporters clubs and they asked if there was anything they could do to help. A few weeks back Marine had played Tottenham [in the FA Cup] with no fans allowed and Marine did a virtual ticket. So we took the idea from that.

"The Hearts fans in particular - it's not just them, fans of lots of clubs have done it - have really taken this challenge on. It's been amazing how generous they've been in the last few days."

Supporters can donate to the club in the form of either a £5 virtual ticket or a £10 for a souvenir match ticket and thank you letter, signed by Inverness Caley manager and Hearts legend John Robertson.

The tickets for the game, which will be broadcast from an empty Tulloch Caledonian Stadium on the BBC Scotland channel, went on sale on Saturday, with over 4,7000 snapped up within 24 hours, including 1,000 in a 90-minute period.

"We're at just over 6,200, our capacity is just over 7,500, so if it kept going at this rate, our record attendance would be a virtual match with no-one here," Gardiner added.

"John was very bullish and effervescent at the start of it, but he's glaring at me. He'll be preparing the team with his arm in a sling."