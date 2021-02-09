Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Sheffield United have experienced recent Premier League victories over Newcastle, Man Utd and West Brom.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says the club are working with police over social media abuse aimed at players.

Speaking before the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Bristol City, Wilder said "a line has been stepped over" and those responsible "need nailing".

"We've all been subjected to the abuse and I think it's cowardly, disgusting and inhumane," he added.

"Sometimes it crosses the line and it has at our football club, hence the situation we're dealing with."

The Blades boss added that while the police response had been "brilliant", the abuse received was "not acceptable".

Wilder also spoke in support of referee Mike Dean, whose family was subjected to death threats after he sent off Tomas Soucek in West Ham's weekend draw at Fulham.

"Mike Dean is an honourable referee and a decent guy," Wilder said.

"They don't deserve it. It's disgusting, the individuals need nailing and I wish I could nail them in my way, but I won't be allowed to. No-one should be able to get away with it."

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti also offered support for Dean, describing him as "one of the best referees in the Premier League".

"I think something has to be done," he added.

"It's really sad. Sometimes you can have critics, but insults are not tolerable, full-stop."