England interim manager Hege Riise says she has picked a group of players "capable of winning at a major tournament" in her first squad.

Riise has named a group of 20 for England's friendly with Northern Ireland on 23 February, their first fixture since March 2020.

Senior figures including Manchester City trio Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze and Ellen White all feature.

But Arsenal forward Beth Mead and Lyon forward Nikita Parris miss out.

Parris - who has 50 caps - played in England last fixture, a 1-0 defeat to Japan in the SheBelieves Cup.

Atletico Madrid's Toni Duggan also featured in the loss but is not named in what is Riise's first squad since taking over after former England head coach Phil Neville left the role.

Riise has been installed for this five-day February training camp and friendly while England wait for Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman to take over permanently in September.

She has included uncapped names including Birmingham City goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, Everton keeper Sandy MacIver, Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy and Manchester United forward Ella Toone.

"I have watched a lot of England and club matches and believe this is a group of players who are capable of winning at a major tournament," said Riise, 51.

"My work from now until Sarina Wiegman's arrival is to develop their ability, playing style and physical conditioning to contribute to future success - this summer and beyond.

"It is great for the players to have an official fixture to look forward to and is an opportunity to implement everything they have worked on from previous training camps."

Squad in full

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton (Birmingham), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Everton on loan from Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City)

Forwards: Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City)

