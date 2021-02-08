Last updated on .From the section Celtic

John Collins worked with Scott Brown at Celtic

Celtic captain Scott Brown "should have been replaced" before this season, says former player and assistant manager John Collins.

Brown, 35, is out of contract with the Premiership champions in the summer with a rebuild expected.

He has been a pivotal figure in Celtic's run of nine consecutive league titles, but has found game-time more limited this season.

"I'm a huge admirer of him," Collins said.

"I sold him to Celtic when I was Hibs manager, he's been a great servant. But at 35 years of age, he should have been replaced.

"I was 35 and it came to me as well. The brain's saying one thing but the legs don't get across the pitch."

Celtic trail league leaders Rangers by 21 points after a difficult campaign, in which they were targeting an historic 10th consecutive title.

Collins, who worked at Celtic between 2014 and 2016 as assistant to Ronny Deila, believes the spine of the team has not performed, adding some players have not had the right attitude.

"[Odsonne] Edouard, he wanted to go in the summer," Collins said on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound programme.

"Anyone who watched Celtic at the start of the season will have seen a player that was not motivated, was not sprinting and pressing down centre-halves and full-backs.

"The recruitment's not been good enough," the former Scotland midfielder added.