Referee Gavin Duncan was sent home after forgetting to take a Covid-19 test before the match

The delay to the kick-off of Alloa Athletic's Scottish Championship match with Queen of the South was due to the referee forgetting to take a Covid-19 test.

Gavin Duncan arrived at the Indodrill Stadium without the required negative test result.

Saturday's match was delayed by nearly 45 minutes from the scheduled 15:00 start while a new official was sought.

Alloa went on to win the match 2-1 to close the gap at the foot of the table.