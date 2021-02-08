Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid2Celta VigoCelta Vigo1

Atlético Madrid v Celta Vigo

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 15Savic
  • 2GiménezBooked at 67mins
  • 18FelipeBooked at 23minsSubstituted forTorreiraat 45'minutes
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 14Llorente
  • 6Koke
  • 8Saúl
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 10Correa
  • 9Suárez

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 5Torreira
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 21Carrasco
  • 24Vrsaljko
  • 27Camello
  • 41Castro
  • 42Soriano

Celta Vigo

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 13Blanco
  • 2Mallo
  • 4Araújo
  • 24Murillo
  • 19Martín
  • 14TapiaBooked at 5mins
  • 23Méndez
  • 6D SuárezBooked at 78mins
  • 9NolitoSubstituted forSolariat 69'minutes
  • 10Iago Aspas
  • 22Mina LorenzoSubstituted forFerreyraat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Villar
  • 8Beltrán
  • 11Mor
  • 12Ferreyra
  • 18Aidoo
  • 20Vázquez
  • 21Solari
  • 27Baeza
  • 29Fontán
  • 39Holsgrove
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamCelta Vigo
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Correa.

  4. Booking

    Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Torreira (Atlético de Madrid).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Facundo Ferreyra replaces Santi Mina.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Marcos Llorente tries a through ball, but Lucas Torreira is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Augusto Solari (Celta de Vigo).

  10. Post update

    Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Augusto Solari (Celta de Vigo).

  12. Post update

    Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Saúl Ñíguez tries a through ball, but Ángel Correa is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Koke.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo).

  16. Post update

    Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Augusto Solari replaces Nolito.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Marcos Llorente.

  20. Post update

    Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid20172142113153
2Barcelona21134444202443
3Real Madrid21134437191843
4Sevilla21133531161542
5Villarreal2281223122936
6Real Sociedad2298536201635
7Real Betis2293102937-830
8Granada228682636-1030
9Levante216963131027
10Ath Bilbao2174102826225
11Celta Vigo226792533-825
12Valencia225982830-224
13Getafe216691726-924
14Cádiz2266102035-1524
15Osasuna2257102131-1022
16Alavés2257101929-1022
17Eibar2248101825-720
18Real Valladolid2248102133-1220
19Elche203981828-1018
20Huesca22210101832-1416
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories