Al Ahly v Bayern Munich

Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Al Ahly
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mohamed El-Shenawy
- 30Gamal El-Demirdash
- 13Benoun
- 12Ashraf
- 21MaâloulSubstituted forIbrahim El Hanafiat 28'minutes
- 8Fathi
- 17El Soleya
- 14El Shahat
- 19Magdy Morsy
- 27Mohamed Ahmed
- 7Kahraba
Substitutes
- 3Ramadan Mohamed
- 6Ibrahim El Hanafi
- 9Mohsen
- 10Sherif
- 15Dieng
- 16Lotfi Mostafa
- 18Mohsen Shalaby
- 20Samir
- 25Tawfik
- 26Bwalya
- 28Ajayi
- 31Shobeir
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 22Roca
- 29Coman
- 25Müller
- 7Gnabry
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 10Sané
- 11Douglas Costa
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 20Sarr
- 21Hernández
- 24Tolisso
- 28Oliveira Dantas
- 34Schneller
- 39Hoffmann
- 42Musiala
- Referee:
- Mohammed Abdulla Hassan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Yasser Ibrahim (Al Ahly).
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mohamed Hany (Al Ahly).
Post update
Attempt missed. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski with a headed pass.
Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).
Hussein El Shahat (Al Ahly) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt missed. Afsha (Al Ahly) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hamdi Fathi.
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly).
Substitution, Al Ahly. Yasser Ibrahim replaces Ali Maâloul because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Marc Roca (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt missed. Marc Roca (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Badr Benoun (Al Ahly).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Badr Benoun.