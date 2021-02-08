Didier Drogba's son Isaac joins Italian fourth division side Folgore Caratese
Isaac Drogba, son of former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Didier, has signed for Italian fourth division side Folgore Caratese.
The 20-year-old forward previously had spells in the Chelsea youth set-up and with the under-19 and B teams at French side Guingamp.
Dider Drogba also played for Guingamp before joining Marseille in 2003.
He joined Chelsea a year later and went on to win four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League.
Didier Drogba, who also won a Turkish title with Galatasaray, became the Ivory Coast's all-time top scorer before retiring in 2018.