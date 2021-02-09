Dundee v Ayr United off for third time

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Dundee's Scottish Championship match with Ayr United has been called off again, after heavy snow left the Dens Park pitch unplayable.

It is a third postponement for the fixture, which was close to kicking off on 16 January before a sodden section of the surface was deemed unsafe.

Freezing temperatures put paid to a bid to reschedule on 26 January.

Dundee's league game with Inverness Caley Thistle on Saturday was also postponed after heavy rainfall.