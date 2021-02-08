Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Danny McNamara has had loan spells at Newport County and St Johnstone in the past two seasons

Millwall defender Danny McNamara has agreed a long-term contract extension with the Championship club.

McNamara, 22, made 22 appearances on loan at Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone earlier this season before returning to The Den in January.

He has since made seven appearances in all competitions for the Lions, including his senior debut against Boreham Wood in the FA Cup.

Millwall have not disclosed the length of his new deal.