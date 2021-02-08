Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Paul Pogba scored the winning goal against both Burnley and Fulham in the Premier League in January

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will be out of action for "a few weeks" with a thigh muscle injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

France international Pogba was replaced after 39 minutes during Saturday's 3-3 draw with Everton at Old Trafford.

"It's an injury that will take a few weeks to heal," Solskjaer told the club's website on Monday.

"Paul has been very important for us and we're not going to take any risks. [So it is] a few weeks definitely."

The 27-year-old was named the club's player of the month for January.

Pogba will be absent for Tuesday's FA Cup fifth-round meeting with West Ham on Tuesday and will likely miss both legs of his side's Europa League last-32 tie against Real Sociedad on 18 and 25 February.