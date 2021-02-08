Steve Cooper's Swansea City have lost only one home game this season, against Huddersfield Town in October

Steve Cooper insists Swansea City will not view their FA Cup fifth-round tie with Manchester City on Wednesday as a "free hit".

Championship side Swansea will start as rank outsiders to reach the quarter-finals as they face the Premier League leaders at the Liberty Stadium.

But Cooper says it would be wrong for his team to change their approach, even against such formidable opposition.

"There's always something to lose," said the Swansea head coach.

"Football is a competition - you have to compete.

"The mentality we are trying to instil here is a competitive one and a winning one. I don't think you can have a day off from that if you really believe in setting that standard.

"Wednesday will be no different. It's a tough challenge but I am not going to every day stand in front of the players and talk about raising standards and belief, and then come to a game and down tools and see it as a free hit. I think that would be wrong."

Swansea are third in the Championship having beaten leaders Norwich City last Friday night.

They are unbeaten in their last 10 games and have not lost at home in 12, while their defensive record - 15 goals conceded in 27 league matches this season - is the best in the EFL.

"If we are playing well, if we are doing good things, we have to be absolutely paranoid about keeping it going," Cooper added. "That's the mentality that I want."

Swansea will face the sternest of examinations against a Manchester City side whose 4-1 win at Liverpool on Sunday was their 14th successive victory, equalling the record English top-flight winning runs set by Preston in 1892 and Arsenal in 1987.

Pep Guardiola's team are unbeaten in 21 games stretching back a 2-0 loss at Tottenham in November, and won at Swansea en route to lifting the 2018-19 FA Cup.

Swansea, then managed by Graham Potter, went 2-0 up in that tie only to lose 3-2, although the visitors levelled thanks to a contentious penalty before Sergio Aguero scored a late winner despite replays indicating he was offside.

Sergio Aguero scored a controversial late winner when Manchester City won at Swansea City in the 2018-19 FA Cup quarter-finals

Cooper, who studied Guardiola's Barcelona in his younger days, describes himself as "one of so many younger coaches who have sat up and taken notice" of the Spaniard's stellar managerial career.

He says Swansea's only hope of causing what would be a major shock will be if they look to impose themselves on Guardiola's team.

"We have to be perfect in our game and hope that they are not," Cooper said.

"But the term I have used to the team this morning is to play with ambition and, when we can, play our way.

"I know there are going to be times in the game when we won't see as much of the ball as we would like and probably the team's going to be lower on the pitch than we would like.

"But when we do get opportunities to play or to impose our game, we have to commit to it, otherwise there's no point having a way of playing."