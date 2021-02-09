League Two
SalfordSalford City0CambridgeCambridge United0

Salford City v Cambridge United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Hladky
  • 6Clarke
  • 12Bernard
  • 16Turnbull
  • 10Hunter
  • 4Lowe
  • 25Coutts
  • 3Touray
  • 24Gotts
  • 17Towell
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 2James
  • 5Eastham
  • 15Burgess
  • 18Threlkeld
  • 19Wilson
  • 31Evans
  • 37Thomas-Asante

Cambridge

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Burton
  • 2Knoyle
  • 15Okedina
  • 5Taylor
  • 11Dunk
  • 18Tracey
  • 19May
  • 6Drysdale
  • 7Hannant
  • 10Mullin
  • 26Knibbs

Substitutes

  • 3Iredale
  • 8O'Neil
  • 13McKenzie-Lyle
  • 16Alese
  • 17Davies
  • 20Ironside
  • 27Worman
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Match Stats

Home TeamSalfordAway TeamCambridge
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Kyle Knoyle.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Di'Shon Bernard.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Hannant (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Di'Shon Bernard (Salford City).

  5. Post update

    Paul Mullin (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Jason Lowe (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Adam May (Cambridge United).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Salford City. Ashley Hunter tries a through ball, but Ian Henderson is caught offside.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge28147743241949
2Forest Green26129533231045
3Tranmere2613583531444
4Newport2512763627943
5Exeter26119648331542
6Carlisle23133734221242
7Morecambe2612683536-142
8Cheltenham25118634231141
9Salford26109732211139
10Leyton Orient27115113429538
11Crawley259883634235
12Walsall2581163233-135
13Oldham26104124146-534
14Harrogate2696113133-233
15Mansfield2471163230232
16Port Vale2895144043-332
17Colchester2671182834-632
18Scunthorpe26102142834-632
19Bradford2587102730-331
20Bolton2587103037-731
21Stevenage26511102129-826
22Barrow2558123136-523
23Grimsby2756162046-2621
24Southend2655161744-2720
View full League Two table

