Shayon Harrison spent 12 years at Tottenham before leaving in 2019

League One side AFC Wimbledon have signed former Tottenham Hotspur forward Shayon Harrison.

The 23-year-old joins as a free agent after leaving Dutch second division team Almere in February.

He came through the Spurs academy, playing one first-team game in the League Cup against Liverpool in 2016.

Harrison also had loans spells with Yeovil Town and Southend United, before moving to Melbourne City in Australia in 2019, and then joining Almere.

He said: "I've played in League One and League Two before and my priority was to come back to England. I'm at a stage in my career when I need to be playing as much as possible."

Details of his contract with Wimbledon have not been disclosed.

