Tomas Soucek was sent off in the 97th minute of West Ham's goalless draw with Fulham

Premier League referee Mike Dean has notified police after his family received a number of threats, including death threats, and abusive messages.

Dean has received criticism for sending off Southampton defender Jan Bednarek last Tuesday and West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek on Saturday.

Bednarek's dismissal was overturned on appeal, while Soucek's red card was rescinded on Monday.

Referees chief Mike Riley has called the abuse "totally unacceptable".

As one of the most high-profile officials in the game, Dean is used to criticism but feels a line has been crossed by involving his family.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited managing director Riley said: "Threats and abuse of this nature are totally unacceptable and we fully support Mike's decision to report these messages his family received to the police.

"Nobody should be victim of abhorrent messages like this. Online abuse is unacceptable in any walk of life and more needs to be done to tackle the problem."

BBC Sport understands Dean will take charge of Leicester's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Brighton on Wednesday but will not be involved in any of the weekend Premier League fixtures in any capacity at his own request.

This is believed to be partly as a result of the recent issues but also he was due a break anyway given the number of games he has been involved in already this season.

In both the Bednarek and Soucek dismissals, Dean was asked by VAR to check incidents on the pitchside monitors that he had not initially seen.

Czech Republic international Soucek was sent off in stoppage time during the 0-0 Premier League draw after catching Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic in the face with his elbow.

Soucek pleaded his innocence and Mitrovic told referee Mike Dean his opponent should not be dismissed.

He is now available to face Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday.