Ched Evans: Preston North End make Fleetwood Town striker deal permanent

Ched Evans
Ched Evans scored his first goal for Preston in Saturday's defeat by Rotherham

Preston North End have signed striker Ched Evans on a permanent basis from Fleetwood Town, after a loan spell.

The 32-year-old moved to Deepdale in January, and scored his first goal for North End in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Rotherham - his third appearance.

Evans, who was out of contract this summer, was told to leave Fleetwood by ex-boss Joey Barton in December after "disciplinary and behavioural issues".

He had scored 37 goals in 99 games during a two-and-a-half-year spell.

