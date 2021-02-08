Last updated on .From the section Preston

Ched Evans scored his first goal for Preston in Saturday's defeat by Rotherham

Preston North End have signed striker Ched Evans on a permanent basis from Fleetwood Town, after a loan spell.

The 32-year-old moved to Deepdale in January, and scored his first goal for North End in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Rotherham - his third appearance.

Evans, who was out of contract this summer, was told to leave Fleetwood by ex-boss Joey Barton in December after "disciplinary and behavioural issues".

He had scored 37 goals in 99 games during a two-and-a-half-year spell.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.