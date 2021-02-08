Ched Evans: Preston North End make Fleetwood Town striker deal permanent
Last updated on .From the section Preston
Preston North End have signed striker Ched Evans on a permanent basis from Fleetwood Town, after a loan spell.
The 32-year-old moved to Deepdale in January, and scored his first goal for North End in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Rotherham - his third appearance.
Evans, who was out of contract this summer, was told to leave Fleetwood by ex-boss Joey Barton in December after "disciplinary and behavioural issues".
He had scored 37 goals in 99 games during a two-and-a-half-year spell.
