Joel Asoro started only four games for Swansea

Swansea City winger Joel Asoro has completed a transfer to Djurgardens IF for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

Asoro, 21, returns to his native Sweden two and a half years after joining Swansea from Sunderland in 2018.

The former Sweden Under-21 international made just 18 appearances for the Welsh club without scoring.

Asoro spent last season on loan at Dutch side Groningen, where he scored three times in 15 Eredivisie games.

Last month Asoro had a season-long loan at Italian club Genoa cut short, but Swansea head coach Steve Cooper had indicated he would not be part of his plans at the Liberty Stadium.

He had been the first signing made by previous Swansea boss Graham Potter, who felt he had signed a star of the future when Asoro arrived from Wearside in a deal thought to be worth around £2m.

But the Stockholm-born player, who signed a four-year deal when he arrived, failed to secure a place in the Swansea side having scored three times in 33 games for Sunderland.